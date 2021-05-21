Stephen J. Chapley

Uniontown
Stephen J. "Loone" Chapley, 60, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
He was born June 17, 1960, in Brownsville, to the late Stephen and Joan Benlock Chapley Sr.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Angela Newberger Chapley; daughter Emily A. Keller and fiance Brian Sweeney; two granddaughters, Kenzley Annamarie Sweeney and Kaycee Rose Sweeney; sister Joan VanDivner; niece Jessica Dodd and husband Jerry; great nephew Nolan Thomas Dodd; sister-in-law Lisa Sowko; and nephew Alec Sowko.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Monday, May 24, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
