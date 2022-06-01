January, 1936 - May 24, 2022
Steve Frangos peacefully passed Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with his loving wife and daughters at his side, in the Ocala, Fla., Hospital.
Steve was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to John and Virginia Frangos, who were both immigrants from the village of Kardamyla on the island of Chios in Greece.
He spent his happy childhood helping his father in their restaurant, Tasty Lunch, in Uniontown. He and his brother and sister tended to their family’s large garden and were very close.
His academic success from Uniontown High School earned him an ROTC scholarship to Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University), where he majored in chemical engineering and met the love of his life, Kathy Duffy. He also was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he perfected the art of how to make and keep friends.
In 1957, after graduating from Carnegie Tech, he accepted a job with Eastman Kodak. Prior to that, he served two years for the U.S. Army as a lieutenant in South Korea from 1957-1959, where he survived three different plane crashes.
Immediately upon his return to the United States, he married Kathy Duffy in August, 1959.
It was during his 30-plus years with Kodak that Steve had one of his most memorable assignments - overseeing the Special Applications Film Department developing film that originated from our nation’s spy satellites from 1964-1972. Steve’s last assignment with Kodak was as the managing director of the black and white film division, where he led his team to turn around a fledgling operation.
Steve moved to The Villages in 2006 and managed to play every golf hole in The Villages, the highlights of which were two Eagles in early 2012.
Anyone who spent time with Steve knew that he was a fanatic about sports. His favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could recite the 1970s Steel Curtain and during games was known to throw his black and gold dammit doll at the flat screen every time his beloved team messed up.
Steve loved to travel and made it to each continent with his adventurous wife, Kathy, by his side. He was a lifelong learner, so these trips helped fill his natural curiosity.
Steve will be remembered by all who knew him as one of the most friendly, considerate, loving, kind and supportive humans known to mankind, who loved his family fiercely.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kathleen Frangos of The Villages; his eldest daughter, Jennifer Frangos Brooks (grandsons Stephen and Matthew) of Webster, N.Y.; his second daughter, Carol Frangos Johnson (husband Thomas and grandchildren Anabel, Tess, Tommy) of Vail, Colo.; his youngest daughter, Stephanie Frangos (husband Sanford Cote and granddaughter Drew Frangos Cote) of Lafayette, Colo.; his sister, Betty Frangos Rohlf of Uniontown; his brother, George Frangos of Uniontown; his sister-in-law, Patricia Duffy Murphy of Rio Grande, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Frangos and mother, Virginia Pagonis Frangos, both of Uniontown; and his granddaughter, Samantha Brooks of Red Creek, N.Y.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that donations be made to any veterans organization of one’s choice.
Steve will be interred later this summer at the National Cemetery at Bushnell near The Villages, followed by a private celebration of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.