Uniontown
Stephen Lee Miscovich, 53, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away at UPMC Presbyterian-Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born in Hyattsville, Maryland on November 28, 1967, the son of Ludwig and Linda (Cook) Miscovich.
He was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School Class of 1985. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, Pa. Stephen enjoyed Martial Arts and collecting guns.
He is survived by the following aunts and uncles, Joyce Nail, Tammy Grund, and Margie Girard, Mike and Phyllis Schreck, Melvin and Rosemary Miscovich, Natalie and Bob McWiliams, Anna Miscovich, Al Miscovich, Betty Humberston; and many cousins and friends who loved him very much.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with Pomen Service at 7 p.m Sunday, June 27, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, and on Monday, June 28, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, Pa. from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. the hour of the Funeral Service with Father Sasa officiating.
Interment St. George Cemetery, Carmichaels, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.