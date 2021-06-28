Uniontown
Stephen Lee Miscovich, 53, of Uniontown, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian-Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 24, 2021, with his family by his side.
Friends will be received from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., the hour of the Funeral Service, Monday, June 28, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, with Father Sasa Nedic officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown
Interment will be in St. George Cemetery, Carmichaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.