Hopwood
Stephen M. Sparks, 53, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in his home. He was born August 23, 1967, in New Castle, a son of Anna M. Maust Sparks of Chalk Hill and the late Zebedee A. Sparks.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rona "Chon" Labin Sparks.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle J. Cavaliere Sparks of Hopwood; daughter Isabella Sparks of Hopwood; stepchildren Chelsea Faris (fiance Jonathan Schultz) of Pittsburgh, and Chloe Faris and Corey Faris, both of Uniontown. Also surviving are his siblings, Patrick Sparks (Marey) of Chalk Hill and Kristie J. Sparks Belan (Brian) of Utah; his brother-in-law, Aaron Labin (Jamie) of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1985 and from Saint Vincent College in 1989, where he was a member of the lacrosse team. He was formerly employed at Pressley Ridge, where he was known as "Chief Steve".
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 22, and at 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and ALL MASKS must be worn upon entering the building.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
