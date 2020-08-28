Smock
Stephen Michael Kassimer, 35, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 20, 1985, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Michael and Zelma Ritz Kassimer. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Martha and Paul Kassimer and Marie Ritz; and his aunt, Joanne Kassimer Lloyd.
His grandfather, Jim Ritz, survives.
Steve will be sadly missed by his wife, Kristi Rooker Kassimer and the joys of his life, his sons, Cohen Michael and Wyatt Paul. He is also survived by his sisters, Amanda (Bill) Glisan and their daughters, Charlotte and Aubrey, and Katie (Trent) Hendershot and their children, Molly and Miles; father-in-law and mother in-law Keith and Linda Rooker; brothers-in-law Kyle (Jen) Rooker and their children, Piper and Kendall, and Kevin (Mandy) Rooker and their daughter, Sadie Jo; also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Steve was a 2003 graduate of Albert Gallatin Area High School and a 2007 graduate of the College of Wooster. He was a member of St. Mary's Nativity Church in Uniontown.
Steve was a loving husband and devoted father. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the funeral home. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29, followed by Prayers of Transfer. A Funeral Mass celebrating Steve's life will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church or Asbury United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
