Smock
Stephen Michael Kassimer, 35, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Family and friends were received from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the funeral home. Visitation continues in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29, followed by Prayers of Transfer. A Funeral Mass celebrating Steve's life will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church or Asbury United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
