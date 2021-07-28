Uniontown
Stephen Monaco, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.
Stephen was born November 4, 1959, in Uniontown, the son of John Monaco Sr. and Mary Soltis Monaco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Felicia Monaco.
He is survived by his former wife and friend, Diana L. Monaco; daughter, Angela Monaco and fiance Arthur Engle; son, Stephen Monaco Jr.; brothers, John Monaco Jr. and wife Diane, Tony Monaco and wife Shirley and Mark A. Monaco and wife Joni; a stepsister, Delores Taylor and husband Lou; grandson, Jonathan Engle; nieces and nephews, Mara Monaco Welch and husband Jonathan, Mark Monaco, Troy Potts, Patricia Giles (Gearld), Lynda Taylor Williams and Joe Taylor; and many cousins.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at which time a blessing service will be held in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A parish wake service will be held in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Friday.
