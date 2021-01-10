formerly of Uniontown
Stephen Novak, 81, of Bedford, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Marian (nee Bartos) for 54 years; loving father of Sharon (Leroy) Vlk and Lori (Wayne) Bailey; dearest grandfather of Anna Vlk and Sarah Bailey; dear brother of Betty Wheeler (late Bernie), Mary Ann Anderson (late Wayne), Joseph (deceased) (late Sue), Andrew Jr. (deceased) (Frannie), Margie Gordon (deceased) (Lou), Julius (deceased) (Dureta) and Bobby (deceased) (Marlene); dear brother-in-law of Dolores (deceased) (Richard) Charnovich, Anna Jane (Andy) Yuhaniak and Mike (Ruth) Bartos.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Stephen was a U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1957. He retired from Ford Motor Stamping Plant after 45 years of service.
All services are private.
Contributions are suggested to Bedford City Schools Foundation, 475 Northfield Road, Bedford, OH 44146, or a charity of one's choice in memory of Steve Novak.
Arrangements entrusted to ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME OF BEDFORD, 440-232-1155.
