Masontown
Stephen P. Kalafsky Jr., 61, of Masontown, formerly of Greensboro, passed away at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born October 6, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of Gertrude J. Minkus Kalafsky of Greensboro and the late Stephen P. Kalafsky.
Stephen was a 1976 graduate of Mapletown High School and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. He was employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Uniontown for the past 30 years. Stephen was well respected among his coworkers and customers. He enjoyed running, playing the piano, composing music and the company of his dogs.
On October 14, 1989, Stephen married Diane Vernon, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a son, Matthew Kalafsky, at home; two sisters, Janet K. Boord and Judy L. Gashie (Tony), all of Greensboro; nieces and nephews Brianna Vanata (John), Chris Boord, Jesse Boord, Melissa Butera (Alex), Jill Gorbach (Joe) and Lyndsey Gashie; and his father and mother-in-law, Shirl and Neila Vernon of Dilliner.
Deceased, in addition to his father, are two brothers-in-law, Lawrence "Butch" Boord and Mark Vernon.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 7, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 101 W. Church Avenue, Masontown, with the Rev. William G. Berkey and the Rev. David J. Nazimek as celebrants. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.