formerly of Uniontown
Stephen Paul Oros, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the HCR Manor Care Center, Bethel Park, with his daughter, Rebecca Rose at his side.
Stephen was born February 3, 1933, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of Stephen Oros and Elma Parker Oros.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Riley Oros.
He is survived by his children, Robert, Francene, Brian, James, Doreen, Michael, Kevin, Jeffrey, Billy Jo, Rebecca, Jake and Lisa, and their families.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
