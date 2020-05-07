Stephen R. Hoferka Jr., of the South Side Slopes, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Catherine Zulawski Hoferka for 39 years; loving father of Ivy Hoferka; brother of Maryanne Kopas, Margaret Bonomo and Irene (George) Roskovensky.
Stephen was a caring and loving husband and father, enjoyed traveling, reading, history, teaching, the outdoors and most of all his family.
He will be greatly missed.
Visitations will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, by invitation only from the family and keeping with the CDC guidelines, at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.
Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church, and interment at Lorretto Cemetery will be private.
Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
