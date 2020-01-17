Uniontown
Stephen Ronald Popson Jr., 77, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Stephen Ronald Popson Sr. and Mary Yurik Popson; a son, Michael Jeffery Popson, December 1, 2017; siblings, Frank Popson, Rose Ann Bennett and Jo Ann Ondick; and a nephew, Frank Bennett.
Stephen was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, retired from his work as an asphalt plant manager and had been a past treasurer of his local union. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed his hobby of building motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Carol Joyce Hoak Popson; son, Steven Popson and wife Carynn of McClellandtown; and grandson, Steven Tyler Popson.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Panachida Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Very Rev. Ronald P. Larko officiating. Interment will be held at a later date and will be private.
