Stephen S. Vegoda

Brownsville
Stephen S. “Steve” Vegoda, 73, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born January 26, 1947, to the late Stephen and Mary Tiptor Vegoda of Brownsville.
Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Richie” Vegoda; and his beloved Pomeranian, Molly.
Steve graduated from Brashear High School, Brownsville, Class of 1964, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, and was a retired coal miner, he also worked at Boeing Corp. in Clarksburg, W.Va.
He was a former member of St. Mary’s Church, American Legion Post 295 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1356.
Steve enjoyed wood crafting, cooking, baking and was an avid reader. Steve was known for his pumpkin bread that he shared with friends and family every fall.
Steve is survived by his fiance, Darlene Maczko Hickle; two daughters, Danna Vegoda of Everson, and Stephanie Vegoda and husband Jeff Abramowitz of Bear Rocks; three grandchildren, Sydney and husband Ryan Hovis, Keylee and Leyland Stellone; two great-grandchildren, Ren and Rowan Hovis; Darlene’s daughter, Shannon and husband Ken of Grindstone; and numerous cousins and friends.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., when a prayer service will be held, Wednesday, October 7, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Thumma Fathimareddy as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 275, 940 and 838.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veterans organization.
