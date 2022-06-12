Uniontown
Stephen Terry Kurnava, 73, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 26, 1948, a son of the late Steve Kurnava, Jr. and Mary Stilnovich Kurnava.
Stephen is survived by his sisters: Marla Romesburg of Royal and Jude Ruda, and wife Bonnie Uphold, of West Covina, Calif.; nephew, Geddy Romesburg of Royal; niece, Heather Black and husband Kevin, of Uniontown; grand-nephew, Levi George of Uniontown; grand-niece, Charley Ann Martin and husband Jonathan of Uniontown; Charley Ann's children: Avannah and Nathaniel Mason; uncle, Doug Kurnava of Royal.
In honoring Stephen's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
A celebration of Stephen's life will consist of a cookout for close family and friends at a later date.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Stephen's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
