Dunbar
Sterling K. Lambie, 69, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, in his home, with his family by his side. He was born November 12, 1953, in Dunbar, a son of the late Sterling G. Lambie and Josephine Burnsworth Lambie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Lambie; and sister, Shirley Liston.
Sterling graduated from Connellsville High School Class of 1973 then he went to a trade school after high school to become an electrician.
Sterling joined the Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver.
He loved hiking, loved the Steelers, and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Sterling's family was his life.
Left to cherish Sterling's memory are his loving wife, Laura R. Hardy Lambie; son, Adam Lambie and wife Kristina Nation of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Jill Lambie and fiance Sam Bloom of Perryopolis; brothers, Dave Lambie and Bernard Lambie, both of Dunbar; sisters, Myra Smith of Mill Run, Mary Demott and husband Tut of Dunbar, Janet Shoemaker and husband Gary of Dunbar, and Alice Cook and husband Sam of Dunbar; seven grandchildren, Patrick Nation, Sarenaty Nation, Breezy Nation, Gage Lambie, Levi Lambie, Malachi Showman and fiancee Lexi Cotton, and Baylee Lambie; one great-grandchild, Sophia Showman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private at Sterling's request.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
