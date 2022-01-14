Smock
Steve A. Bertovich, 86, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Steve was born August 31, 1935, in Smock, a son of Marko and Mary Dikanic Bertovich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Hribar; and two brothers, Tony and John Bertovich.
Steve is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Nicholson Bertovich; three children, Steve (Kelly) Bertovich, James Bertovich and Richard (Lisa) Bertovich, all of Smock; five grandchildren, Mallory (Justin) Bolish, Brittany (John Phillips) Bertovich, Jason (Chrissy) Bertovich, Brooke Bertovich and Madison Bertovich; six great-grandchildren, JJ, Reed, Brinley, Briar, Abri and Bria; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve worked for 52 years at Local #373. He was also a lifetime member of the Franklin Rod and Gun Club.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of DeGUSIPI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
