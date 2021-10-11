Fairchance
Steve Eugene Myers Sr., 61, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021.
He was born May 22, 1960 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Myers and Martha Rosella Core Myers; in-laws, James and Maryann Clemmer and his nephews, John Myers Jr. and Gary Yeagley.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Brenda Blakovich Myers; three sons, Steve Eugene Myers Jr. and wife Gabby, Mark Alan Myers and fiance Tonya Handlin and Christopher Lee Myers and wife Holly; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Jane Yeagley and husband Carl, Joseph Myers and Libby, John Myers and wife Darla and George Myers and wife Michelle; in-laws, Betty Baer and husband Don, James Blakovich and wife Sharon and Hannah Hamilton and husband Bob and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Cheryl Dennis officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.