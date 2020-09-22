Grindstone
On Friday, September 18, 2020, Steve Grahek, 96, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Anna Lisa Personal Care Home.
Steve was born July 18, 1924, in Brownsville, to Frank Grahek and Helen Marcus Grahek.
On April 8, 1948, Steve married the love of his life, Hazel Redman Grahek. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years together in their home in Braznell.
He is survived by his son, Steven Grahek and wife Robin of Brownsville; granddaughters, Maggie and husband Joe Sebeck of Grindstone, Katie and husband John Hogsett of Markleysburg; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Sebeck. Also surviving are brother, Tom Grahek; and sister, Clare Kelly of Cleveland, Ohio.
He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Grahek; and brothers, Frank Grahek, John Grahek, Willie Grahek and George Grahek.
Steve was proud to be a veteran of the Army in World War II. He was a retired coal miner and an accomplished welder. Steve had a passion for repairing things - there wasn't anything he couldn't fix! He was very proud of his Croatian heritage and his home was always filled with tamburitza music. He enjoyed having coffee with his buddies in the mornings and going to the flea markets on Sunday.
Steve's proudest accomplishment was his family. His wisdom, selflessness, unconditional love, sense of humor and kind heart will be forever remembered by them.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, on Tuesday, September 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, September 23, until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Matt Birch officiating.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Posts 295, 940, 838 and 275
To sign the guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.net
