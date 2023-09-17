Lemont Furnace
Steve J. Yuhaniak, 81, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at his home.
He was born July 1, 1942, in Uniontown. He is the son of the late Steve G. and Anna Punday Yuhaniak.
In addition to his parents, Steven is predeceased by his sister, Theresa Yuhaniak.
Steve is survived by his brothers, Gerald Yuhaniak and Bernard Yuhaniak of Lemont Furnace; sisters, Barbara (John) Smith of Lemont Furnace and Patricia (Frank) Dinunno of Uniontown; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church, North Union Volunteer Fire Department and was a retired Repairman for Rusko Vending.
In his spare time, Steve enjoyed going to the flea markets and he was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Family and friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of the blessing service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19th. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.