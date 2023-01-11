Uniontown
Steve Malenock, 59, a lifelong resident of Uniontown, died suddenly Friday, January 6, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where visitation continues until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, January 11, with the Reverend Heather Simpson officiating.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to the Fayette 4-H Horse Club, in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
