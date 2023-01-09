Uniontown
Steve Malenock, 59, a lifelong resident of Uniontown, died suddenly Friday, January 6, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 13, 1963, a son of Sally Fike Malenock, who resided with him on their family farm, and the late George Malenock.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Malenock.
Steve was a member of Central Christian Church and was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Dyno Nobel, Inc. He was also a union member of US Steel Corp, Valley Sportsman's Club and was very active in Fayette 4-H Horse Club.
He was an avid collector of Ford Mustangs, and enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle on the family farm. His grandkids were his world, together creating precious memories while camping at Pioneer Park Campgrounds. He spent nearly every weekend with his granddaughter, Maci, and will be deeply and forever missed by his family.
In addition to his beloved mother, Sally, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Maggie Coffman (Ryan) and Molly Malenock; cherished grandchildren, Maci, Hudson, Landon, and Charlee; brother, Mark Malenock (Starla); sister, Lisa Kenes (Michael); sister-in-law, Dana Malenock; his nieces and nephews, Mark Adam Malenock, Paige Malenock, and Jon Malenock (Rose); and his uncle, Allen Shazer (Terri). He also leaves behind loving furry friends, his Great Pyrenees "Blue", "Boots", "Blackie" and "Boy".
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, January 11, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Reverend Heather Simpson officiating.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to the Fayette 4-H Horse Club, in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.