Adah
Steve Robert Martinko Jr., 60, of Adah, passed away February 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Waynesburg, June 14, 1960, the son of Vi King Martinko and the late Steve Robert Martinko Sr.
Steve was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School class of 1978 and worked as a carpenter.
He was predeceased by his father, Steve Robert Martinko Sr.; and father-in-law, Chuck Daruda; and mother-in-law, Patricia.
In addition to his mother, Vi, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Daruda Martinko; sons, Steven R. (Roberta) Martinko III and Gregory Alan Martinko; and granddaughter, Lexi; sisters, Monica Martinko-Volpe, Cynthia Martinko-Kashiano (Art) and Julie Ann Cappellini (Alan); nephews, Jarred (Morgan), Jaid and Jace; and brother-in-law, Joe Volpe.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, February 9, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
