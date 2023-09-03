Uniontown
Steve Rush, 96, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, in his home.
He was born January 17, 1927, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Annie Kloc Rush; his wife of 58 years, Mary; and stepson, George W. Lehman. Steve was the last survivor of 10 siblings.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Rush of Pennsylvania; son, Gregory Rush of Ohio; granddaughters, Brandie and Cherish; grandson, Chief Master Sargent, Retired, U.S. Air Force, Gregory Reed Rush II; and great-grandchildren, Amber, Josh, Gracie and Gregory Reed Rush III; great-great-grandchildren, Kadice, Maggie and Newt; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of South Union High School.
Steve served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served two tours of duty in World War II and the Korean Conflict with time stationed in Japan and in the Army Reserves from 1946 to 1952.
He was previously employed as a crane operator at U.S. Steel Irvin Works, Pittsburgh.
Steve, along with his wife, Mary and his brother, Eddie were the original owners and operators of Eddie's Tavern, Uniontown, from 1963 to 1984 providing a sports atmosphere for many fans who enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball and Pittsburgh Steelers football games. In early years, Steve and his brother Eddie were members of local baseball teams; Steve being a lefthanded pitcher.
Steve's family would like to thank Dr. Richard Cook II and his staff of Preferred Primary Care Physicians. Thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Hospice with special thanks to the nurses and aide, Bobbie Jo in providing care in the last weeks of Steve's life. Special thanks for support from family members, Mark, Tracy, Melany, Greg, Neil and Bethany. Thanks to the priests of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church for providing home visits to Steve over the years.
According to Steve's wishes, there will not be any public viewing. Arrangements are private for the immediate invited family members only under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, with private interment service.
Everyone is invited to attend a Divine Liturgy for Steve at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 East Main Street, Uniontown, with Father James Fraser as celebrant, with private interment following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, in memory of Steve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.