Uniontown
Steven Arthur Friend, III., 15, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Steven was born on September 12, 2006, in Uniontown, the son of Steven A. Friend, II. of Brownsville, and Regina Campbell of Washington.
In addition to his parents; he is survived by his siblings, Serenity Reyes, Xavier Campbell, Samuel Shultz, all of Uniontown, and Gianna Guzman of Washington; grandparents, John S. and Mary Zack Maskarine of Uniontown, and Tina Murphy of Brownsville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steven was a loving boy, he would light up a room when he walked in.
He enjoyed playing football, basketball, hanging out with his friends and loved his dogs.
Friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, a service will be held in the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Leonard Tucker officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home.
