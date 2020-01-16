Grindstone
Steven C. "Shemp" Nick Jr., 78, of Grindstone, passed peacefully in his home, January 8, 2020, with Lora and Billy by his side. He was born August 2, 1941, a son of the late Steven C. Nick Sr. and Maragaret G. Kelemin Nick.
Steve served as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a retired coal miner. His favorite pastime was fishing and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Lana A. Sabatini Nick; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Margaret Sabatini; brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Johnson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Nick.
He is survived by his son, Terry Nick and wife Carole; two granddaughters, Maddie and Hayley; brothers, Frank, Joe and Michael; sister, Helen; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Shawn Nick, Lora Morris (Billy Walters) and her children, Kevin and Ashley Santore.
Family and friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 5 p.m. officiated by Reverend Mike Peton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.