February 24, 1952 -
October 2, 2020
Verona
Steven Craig Anderson, of Verona, served his country in the United States Army. He will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Monday, December 14, 2020.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Steven's professional funeral arrangements.
