Masontown
Steven Douglas Buncic, 61, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
He was born on Friday, November 25, 1960, in Morgantown, W.Va., son of John and Helen Buncic.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bobby Buncic.
Left to cherish his memory is his siblings, Debbie Jenkins (Rich), Denise Hlatky (Delmar) Diane Buncic, John Buncic; his aunt, Edith Buncic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends were received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
