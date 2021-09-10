Uniontown
Steven E. Thresher, age 65, of Uniontown, and formerly of Gilsum, N.H., went home to be with the Lord on Monday September 6, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
He was born March 12, 1956, the son of the late Edwin C. “Ted” Thresher and Faylene Claire (Robinson) Thresher in Berlin, N.H..
Steven graduated from Keene High School in Keene, N.H. in 1974. He was employed at Super Value in N.H. before moving to Pa.. He was employed at Power House in Youngwood, as a warehouse manager until his retirement.
Steven loved watching the History channel, playing cribbage, watching and reading the news, and tinkering in the garage. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.
Steven leaves behind his loving wife, Lora Burden Thresher of Uniontown; children: Charles and Mandy (fiance) Thresher of Swanzey, N.H., Daniel Thresher of Gilsum, N.H., and Abigail Burden, of Uniontown; one sister, Karen (Christopher) Landwair of La Jolla Calif.; two treasured grandchildren: Cody Thresher of Altmar, N.Y. and Willow Thresher of Swanzey, N.H.; two Godchildren: Ayanze and Ayianna Sumpter of Uniontown; a devoted and loved dog, Buffey, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Steven will be missed by all who knew him. His smile would light up a room and he always had a kind word to say. He never met a stranger.
Professional arrangements are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10th, the hour of service.
Steven will be laid to rest at the Walter Harvey Cemetery in Barnet, Vt., under the direction of SAYLES FUNERAL HOME, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
