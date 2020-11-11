Lemont Furnace
Steven L. Smith, 39, of Lemont Furnace, passed Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born January 26, 1981, in Uniontown, he was a son of John E. and Barbara Yuhaniak Smith; beloved husband of Lauren McMichael Smith; father of Drake J. Smith, Hallie Smith and Angelia Robinson; brother of John (Kristen) Smith Jr., Annie M. Smith and Stephanie (Nathan) Zebro, all of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews survive.
He worked in construction and loved fishing, nature and his dogs.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, November 11, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Please wear masks and observe social distancing during your visit.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www. hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.