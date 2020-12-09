Perryopolis
Steven Lee Exley, 58, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in Uniontown Health & Rehab, Uniontown. Born March 18, 1962, in Uniontown, he was a son of Lee F. and Helen Hugic Exely of Perryopolis.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Steven was retired from Vesley Brothers Moving Co., enjoyed riding quads, building and working on trucks, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was known for lending a helping hand to others.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Joshua Lee Exley and fiancee Phagon of Charleroi; and sister and brother-in-law Megan and Mike Pierce of Uniontown.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
