Uniontown
Steven Michael "Mike" Bloom Sr., 59, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born December 16, 1961 in Uniontown. A son of the late James Bloom and Dolores Plichta Bloom.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda Adams Bloom of Uniontown, children Ashely Bloom (Jeremy Stepanik) at home, Steven M. Bloom, Jr. (Crystal Burkholder) at home, Stacy Redman (Chris Lawrence) of Uniontown. Also surviving are grandchildren, William Morgan, Jacoby Redman, Elliejae Redman, Koltyn Redman and Zariah Lawrence. Also surviving are his siblings, Sharon Ward (Leon) of Delroy, Ohio, James Bloom of Canton, Ohio, William Bloom of Uniontown, Virginia Uphold (Mark) of McClellandtown, Mark Bloom (Kim) of Inman, SC, Jeffrey Bloom (Joyce) of Big Brownfield, Dolores Bloom of Little Washington.
Steven was a member of Pillar of Faith Church in Fayette City, and of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and loved hunting, fishing and watching wrestling. He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1980. He worked as a welder for the TTI Corp. He was known for his general sense of humor and joking around.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, Thursday November 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, November 5, until 11 a.m. the time of the service with Pastor Shawn Davis Jr. Officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
