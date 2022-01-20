Hopwood
Steven R. Spano, 55, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born May 31, 1966, in Uniontown, a son of Larry J. Spano of Confluence and the late Helen Jeffcoat Spano.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Spano Jr.; and a sister, Sheryl Tonini.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda J. Barnhart Spano of Hopwood; children, Kayla Walters (Steven) of Lafayette, La., Richard Spano of Hopwood, Jesse Spano (fiancee Kaitlyn Armstrong) of Fairchance, Jamie Spano of Hopwood. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Adalyn Spano, Braylon Walters and Camden Walters; three brothers, Larry Spano Jr. (Rhonda) of Confluence, Michael Spano (Lois), Thomas Spano (Virginia) of West Newton; and one sister, Valerie Spano of Confluence.
Steven was a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he served for 10 years. He was a member of the Confluence Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7250.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 21, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, January 22, with Pastor David herring officiating. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Confluence VFW or to Disabled Veterans Organization.
