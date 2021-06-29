Smithfield
Steven "Steve" Ray Guild, Jr., 25, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh May 29, 1996, a son of Diane Booth of Jacksonville, Fla. and Steven Guild Sr. of South Park.
Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Louis Booth Sr. and his paternal grandfather, Ray Guild Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Michelle Papaycik of Orlando, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Leah Booth of South Park; paternal grandmother, Nadine Layman of Houston, Texas. Steve is also survived by his beloved pet kitten, Barnabas.
Steve's memory will also be carried on by a special group of close friends, who include: Ethan Turon, Cameron Kramer, Jo McCartney, Brandon Patellos, Gus Maurer, Melody and Eli Maygor-Phillips and Ricky Dick. As well as many others whose lives Steve touched.
Steve will be immortalized by his electrifying creativity, talent and showmanship. Halloween was not just a holiday to him, it was a lifestyle. From the age of 14 he was working at haunted houses. Through his company, Rusty Razor Studios, Steve created, designed and built Haunted Attractions throughout Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Most recently, Steve called Fright Farm, in Smithfield, his haunted home for the past two years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 30 at the event barn, Rich Farms, 2043 Springhill Furnace Drive, Smithfield, PA 15478. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. The service will begin at 12 p.m. with Preacher Rick Phillips officiating, followed by a luncheon.
Steve's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
