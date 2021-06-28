Smithfield
Steven "Steve" Ray Guild Jr., 25, of Smithfield, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh May 29, 1996, a son of Diane Booth of Jacksonville, Fla. and Steven Guild Sr. of South Park.
Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Louis Booth Sr. and his paternal grandfather, Ray Guild Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Michelle Papaycik of Wildwood, N.J.; maternal grandmother, Leah Booth of South Park; paternal grandmother, Nadine Layman of Houston, Texas; special friends, Eli and Melody Magyor, Joe McCartney; beloved kitten, Barnabas.
Steve will be remembered by all who knew him as a fun-loving guy who loved and helped everyone he met. He loved his work. He created, designed and built Haunted Attractions throughout Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Through his production company, he created custom designs for haunts all over the eastern United States.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Rich Farms (Wedding Barn), 2043 Springhill Furnace Drive, Smithfield, PA 15478. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., a Celebration of Life Service will begin at noon with Preacher Rick Phillips officiating, followed by a luncheon.
Steve's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
