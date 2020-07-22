Connellsville
Steven Vincent Campbell, 48, died at home Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born May 20, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Marsha Hickle Campbell-Shaffer and the late John M. Campbell.
Steven was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a full-time caregiver at Patriot Homecare. When he wasn’t working, Steven enjoyed golfing with his brother, John.
Steven was a member of Sandy Hill Church.
Steven is survived by mother Marsha Hickle Campbell-Shaffer; fiance Kristie Hawk; his children, Steven Campbell Jr. of Lavelle, Destiny Campbell of Waynesburg and Brittney Campbell of Uniontown; stepchildren Warren Bircher, Colten Bircher and Summer Bircher; several grandchildren; brother John Campbell and fiance Tonya of Nemacolin; and his dogs, Princess and Brownie.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Beverly Campbell; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
In following with Steven’s wishes, there will be no visitation held and interment will be private.
A memorial service is being planned for September at a time and date to be announced at Sandy Hill Church.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
