Steward Keith “Stew” Henderson, 68, of Whitsett, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, with his loving girlfriend by his side.
He was born on May 17, 1955, in Washington, a son of Steward Ford and Ochel Angeline Naylor Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald Largent, James Largent, Jack Largent and Wendell Danzel Richardson; sisters, Joanne Largent Molson and Jean Russell.
Stew was a longtime resident of Perryopolis.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Patty “PJ” Henderson Presock (Robert); girlfriend of 37 years, Mary Wingrove Duncan; five grandchildren: Tabitha, Tonya, Derek, Emily and Adin; four great-grandchildren: Lexie and Braedon Keyes, and Raelynn and Alayna White; brother, Ronald E. Largent (Judy) of Washington; stepsons: Christopher, Michael and Paul, whom he treated like his own; and 12 step-grandchildren.
Steward’s family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis.
