A memorial service for William “Red” Stiner, who passed April 24, 2020, will be held Saturday, June 27, at the Nerboro Indians Club, 107 Indian Lane, New Salem. The memorial starts at 3 p.m. with the service to begin at 4. A dinner will be held immediately following the service for anyone who wishes to stay.
