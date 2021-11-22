Uniontown
Sue Ann Mesich Descaro, 74, of Uniontown, passed on Friday November 19, 2021.
Born March 18, 1947, in Gates, daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Golik Mesich; Beloved wife, of John R. Descaro; mother, of John E. (Deborah) Descaro; grandmother, of Joshua and Casey; sister, of Robert (Sis) Mesich and family and Mary Ann (Joe) Miskey and family, also preceded in death by her other brothers and sisters.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
