formerly of Uniontown
Sue Davis Cromwell left this earthly realm on Sunday, March 19, 2023, after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. When most would have broken, she stayed strong and always managed to do it with that beautiful smile on her face. She possessed an entertaining sense of humor along with a cackle that crashed through the rooms, even throughout her battle. She had a real zest for life, she loved to dance, play games (especially with her grandchildren), play her piano and enjoyed a good party. She was an avid Steelers fan and looked forward to watching the games with family.
Born on December 2, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Wilson Davis.
Sue graduated from South Union High School class of 1955. She went to work at Gnagey Gas and Oil in 1975 as Office Manager and later Comptroller, retiring in 2002.
Sue is survived by five children, daughter, Melissa Prokop and husband David of Thornton, Colo., whom she made her home with for the past six years; sons, Jeffrey Cromwell, Bridgeville, Robert McClintock (Christi), North Augusta, S.C., William “Luke” Cromwell (Marie), Hopwood, and Robert Cromwell (Kristy), Purcellville, Va.. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Harry LaClair, daughter-in-law, Melinda Cromwell and many special nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was known as Gram, Mimi, Grammy and “COL” by her 10 loving grandchildren who were the light of her life; Christopher (Britt) and Joshua Trainor; Michael Starchok; Sarah and Aaron Cromwell; Harrison, Adam, Rosalie and Amelia Cromwell; Zackery Cromwell and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Mark Alan Tissue; siblings, Robert Davis Jr., June Brown, Beverly Livingston, Polly McGee, Dale Davis, James Davis, and Linda LaClair.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Pa., Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Monday until 12 noon, the hour of Service. Officiated by her beloved nephew Scott Livingston.
Interment followed in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
