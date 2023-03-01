Uniontown
Sue Ellen Rogers, 77, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
Sue was born on December 19, 1945, in Saint Joseph, Mo., the daughter of Allen and Mary Rogers.
Sue is a proud graduate of the University of Iowa and always cheered her Hawkeyes on.
As a young adult, Sue served in the Peace Corps, her placement was in Tunisia.
She dedicated a long professional career to counseling and empowering others. She was especially proud of her work in founding Evergreen House in Harrisburg, a center dedicated to women in recovery.
Family always came first to Sue and no birthday or holiday passed without recognition and celebration. As a way to show love Sue would bake and cook for friends and family. Her shared recipes will carry on.
Sue was a passionate fan of Pittsburgh sports. You'd often enter her home to a replaying of a Penguins game. Sue enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, listening to jazz and time with friends.
Sue is survived by her son, Andrew Rogers and his wife, Rebecca, of Uniontown; brother, Curtis and his wife, Diane, brothers, John and Mark; and nephews and nieces, Jason, Carly, Dylan and Rachel. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
