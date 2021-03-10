formerly of Brownsville
Deaconess Susan Ann Barnes Jackson, daughter of the late Clement Wynn and Josephine Thomas Wynn, was born May 28, 1955, in Brownsville.
Susan quietly departed this life from her home at 934 Fourth Street, Buffington, PA Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 65.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Johnson.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to Maurice Jackson Sr. in August 1997 and was married for 23 year. They spent many years together.
Deaconess Susan Ann Barnes Jackson served as a deaconess at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, 74 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. She was a servant of God, who loved utilizing the gifts given to her by God. When she was able to attend church, she held the position of lead usher. She was part of the New Beginning Women's Ministry and she always made sure that New Beginning Women's Conference had hot homemade soups for its luncheons. She loved to cook and show off her cooking skills, and teaching others her special dishes. She loved spending time with her family and prepared delicious home-cooked dinners every Sunday. She loved watching her family sitting around the table sharing love and making memories. If you needed a warm meal and a listening ear, her door was always open.
Susan did not let her handicap prevent her from doing the work of God; she brought the church into her home by hosting Bible study every Thursday. She enjoyed studying and sharing the Word of God.
She attended Brownsville Area High School, Brownsville. She worked for many years at Giant Eagle, Uniontown, as a hot food manager, where she always had a smile and laugh to share.
Her beautiful life will always be cherished by her husband, Maurice Jackson; her children, Curtis Barnes (Kari), Valencia Barnes, Marlana Johnson (Terrance) and (Tyrone Johnson); her grandchildren, Donte Morris, Davante Stafford, Traquan Jones, Stevon German, X'vier Wells, Jada Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Andrew Barnes, Aaron Barnes, Addison Barnes, Ayla Barnes, Isaiah Johnson, Jayden Johnson; great-grandchildren JayaniRyan, Jamal Ryan, Allora Marshall, DaMaree Morris, DaMeir Morris, Kamarii Jones; stepchildren Maurice Jackson Jr. and LaToya Jackson-Stone (Jason); her siblings, James Tucker (Rose), Sharon Wallace (Brett), Dr. Twila Wynn, Marlene Middleton, Bishop Leonard Tucker (Lanette), Michael Wynn (Terri), Kimberly Tucker, Carolyn Zimmer, Thomas Wynn (Regina), Clement Wynn (Anita), Emma Harris (Sean), Margaret Joseph (Wilson) and Alicia Harris (Tillman); special niece Patricia Hall; Special friends Danyle (Solomon) Verzinskie and Elder Kathy Wynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 74 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A private family service will be held Saturday, March 13.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
