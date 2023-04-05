McClellandtown
Susan Ann Sabo Papa, 69, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, in her home and surrounded by her family. She was born August 11, 1953, a daughter of Ann Spirnak Sabo and Charles Sabo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Sabo; her sister-in-law, Patricia Shuba; and brothers-in-law, Frank "Bobo" Shuba and Dale Sabo; her mother-in-law, Julia Papa; and father-in-law, Frank Papa.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Philip Papa; her two daughters, Stacey Papa of McClellandtown, and Stefani (Scott) Lucas of Greensburg; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Sabo Jr. of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Michael (Terry) Sabo of McClellandtown; sister-in-law, Frances Sabo of Valrico, Fla.; grandsons, Malcolm and Simon Lucas; many beloved nieces and nephews, including Kimberly Peck, Jason Sabo, Jeffrey Sabo, Justin Sabo, Daniel Sabo, David Sabo and Michael Sabo, Jr.; and many beloved cousins.
Susan was a 1971 graduate of German Township High School and a 1974 graduate of the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed 32 years of working for Dr. and Mrs. William Mitchell, caring for Mrs. Mitchell for 20 years followed by 12 years as the office R.N. They became friends like family. She also did evaluations for the Center in the Woods Adult Day Center and the Maplewood Adult Day Center.
Family was everything to her. She enjoyed hosting Sunday and holiday dinners with the house full of "her people". She often said that her grandsons, Malcolm and Simon, made every day a "happy day" for her. She enjoyed participating in so many of her daughters' activities, including as a coach for their cheerleading teams and as a Brownie leader. Her best vacation was her recent trip to Cape Coral, Fla., with her family and her granddogs, Virgil and Linus.
Thanks to all of her dear friends and terrific family for their cards, phone calls, visits, texts, gifts, and messages of hope - the prayers and support brought her great comfort. Special thanks to Donna, D.J., and her "hens"; to Dr. Atluri and the team at the Uniontown Hospital Cancer Center for the excellent care for treatment of pancreatic cancer she received there; and to the hospice team at Amedisys who provided so much care and support to her family in her final days.
Out of respect for Susan's wishes, there will be no viewing or Funeral Mass. The family intends to hold a celebration of her life at a later date at which family and friends may join in honoring their memories of her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.