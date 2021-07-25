formerly of Uniontown
A celebration of life service for Susan C. Ashton, who passed December 14, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 24.
The Mass will begin at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 7 Gilmore Street, Uniontown. A graveside service, officiated by Frank Vargo Jr., will follow at Mount St. Macrina for the burial of Ronald and Susan Ashton's ashes.
