formerly of Uniontown
Susan C. Ashton, 81, of North Port, Fla., passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born April 30, 1939, in Uniontown, and lived there until 2010.
She attended North Union High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Ashton in 1956. Her most recent address was in Florida, but she spent countless, happy days, weeks and months with her family in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the final years of her life.
Sue raised her own children, as a stay-at-home mom, and was also an integral part of caring for many other children throughout her life. She made everyone she knew feel special, and had an unmatched gift to give more than she ever received. Sue was a kind-hearted, tender, thoughtful and selfless woman. She enjoyed cooking on a daily basis and baked incredible cookies, pastries, pies and cakes for all holidays and functions. Her generosity for others was immeasurable and if you knew her, you loved her.
Susan is survived by her only brother, Martin A. Marcus Jr. and wife Naomi; children Ronald Ashton Jr. and wife Mary Anne, Rhonda Ashton Loeb and husband Peter, Brian Glisan and wife Karen and their son, Jackson; great-grandchildren Braylon Ashton Martin and Brody Ashton Martin.
Susan also leaves behind brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends who mourn her loss, but celebrate her life.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Martin A. Marcus Sr. and Margaret M. Marcus; husband Ronald Ashton Sr.; and granddaughter Heather Ashton.
A walk-through viewing will be held at the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNRAL HOME in Uniontown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19. Visitors should plan to wait outside and use social distancing guidelines before, during and after the viewing. A virtual service will then be held at 6 p.m. in the evening to celebrate Susan's life. Those who would like to attend virtually should email her daughter, Rhonda at AshtonLoeb@gmail.com to receive the link.
A celebration of life and burial of ashes will be held in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Bible Church, Port Charlotte, Fla. - Pastor Frank Vargo, or Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette County, Uniontown.
