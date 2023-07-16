Uniontown
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
Susan Carol Ruth McBride Braddee, 67, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with loving family at her side. She was born July 22, 1955, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Carolyn Dziurzynski.
Susan was a very loving mother and grandmother, who devoted her life to the care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working with crafts and loved baking for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Harry Braddee and Todd Charles Braddee, both of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Madison Rose Braddee and Harry Andrew Braddee, Jr.; sister, Twila Conaway; brothers, Leonard and James Dziurzynski, all of Uniontown; a special cousin, Pamela Weakland; and special nieces, Beth Ann Geist and Nakia Middleton.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, July 17, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
