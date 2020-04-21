Brownsville
Susan Denise Karpeal, 53, of Brownsville, went to her Lord Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John Andrew and Gloria Ann Fabric Bankey and also predeceased by granddaughter Ryleigh Grant; brother-in-law Robert Karpeal; and nephew Eric Floyd.
Susan worked at Advanced Disposal at Chestnut Valley Land Fill.
She is survived by her husband, William John Karpeal; son Steven Karpeal and Kayla Winegard; daughter Brittney Karpeal and Don Grant; granddaughter Raleigh Karpeal; grandson Uryjah' Eric Grant; sister-in-law Betty Bartock and husband Tony; brother-in-law Paul Karpeal and wife Jennifer; sister-in-law Valerie Karpeal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, services are private and are under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
