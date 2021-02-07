formerly of Uniontown
Susan Jacobson Zaltzman, 79, passed away from complications due to Covid pneumonia Monday, January 18, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev. Susan was born February 23, 1941, in Uniontown, although she lived most of her adult life in Morgantown, W.Va.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Zaltzman of Mexico City, Mexico; her parents, Jack and Reba Jacobson of Uniontown; and her companion of more than 25 years, James Pallotta of Fairmont, W.Va. Susan was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barnetta Pastorius of Uniontown, Nancy Eidenger Duncan of Santa Fe, N.M.; and her brother, Bernard Jacobson of Boyton Beach, Fla.
Susan is survived by her children, Mario Zaltzman of McClean Va., Lianne and husband Jason Matthews of Morgantown, and Aaron Zaltzman of Las Vegas. She is also survived by her sisters, Marilyn Manilla of Morgantown and Marsha Mazer of Sherman Oaks, Calif., her brother, Robert Jacobson of Marietta, Ga.; her niece, Rachel Medlock of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth and Erica Zaltzman of Bridgewater N.J., Kyle and Kara Crabtree of Morgantown, and James Zaltzman of Las Vegas.
Susan always celebrated life and tried to bring happiness to everyone she touched. She had a big heart and donated to many charities. She helped found the Rape and Domestic Violence Center (R.D.V.I.C) in Morgantown, through donations to help many times the voiceless victims. Susan was proud of her three children, whom all live as she called it "Successful Independent Lives". As a homemaker, this was her dream.
Susan will be cremated in Las Vegas and a small private memorial will be held in the near future for family and friends in Morgantown, where she will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to R.D.V.I.C., P.O. Box 4228, Morgantown, WV 26504, in her name.
