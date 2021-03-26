Uniontown
Susan Jane Edwards Richard, 47, of Uniontown, died Monday, March 22, 2021.
She was born June 7, 1973, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dolores Stossel Chunkala.
Susan graduated from Belle Vernon Area High School in 1991 and studied Medical Transcription at the Douglas Education Center. When she was young, she was employed at Kmart and then advanced into her career path at Advanced Foot & Ankle. Susan was an intense cat lover to her fur babies. She also loved talking on the phone with her daughters and friends.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Ashley Richard of Belle Vernon and Riley Bedner of Monessen; along with aunt Virginia Shutok of Uniontown, aunt Yaya (Bill) Kulchok of McClellandtown; along with many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and uncles Jack Stossel, Ted Shutok, Daniel Stossel and Vincent Stossel.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in the funeral home, with Fr. Michael Crookston officiating.
Interment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.