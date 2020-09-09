Susan K. Rabatin

Belle Vernon
Susan K. Vargo Rabatin, born January 18, 1947, of Belle Vernon, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving but annoying family, at the age of 73, after courageously battling cancer for more than a year.
Susan was born and raised in Perryopolis and preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Evon Vargo; her husband of 44 years, Gary E. Rabatin; their beloved dog, Ziggy; and brothers Andrew "Arnie" and Thomas Vargo.
She is survived by daughters Michele Vannucci of Fayette City, Erin Kress and husband Jay of N.Charleroi, Brandy Stringhill and husband Frank of Monessen, stepdaughter Lisa Waid and husband Gerald of Monessen; sister Kathleen Steiner of Perryopolis; and brother William Vargo and wife Carol of Star Junction; grandchildren Alyx and Logan Vannucci, Jayden and Rylan Kress, Skylar and Lily Stringhill, and Mina and Evan Waid; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Susan was employed by the USPS for more than 25+ years. She knew people everywhere she would go and had a smile that would light up any room. She enjoyed playing bingo, the casino, going on cruises, and spending time with her daughters and grandkids. Susan was an amazing mother to her daughters and "Nanny" to her grandkids. She was a fighter until the end and always remained positive over the years despite her numerous health issues. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her. We hope she is sailing along on her never-ending cruise in the sky.
A memorial funeral Mass for Gary and Susan Rabatin will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Susan's funeral arrangements entrusted the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
